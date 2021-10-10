-$0.75 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

BCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

BCEL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 180,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.01. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 498,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 461,015 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.