$0.77 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 16,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. CNB Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $420.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.