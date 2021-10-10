$0.78 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.