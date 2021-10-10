$0.81 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.40. 71,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.