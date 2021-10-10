$1.24 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

