$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.42. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

MBIN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 12,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

