$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.61. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,050. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 784.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.