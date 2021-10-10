100,000 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

