112,473 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.70. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 12.84 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.86.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

