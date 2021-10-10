112,900 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY opened at $39.10 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $1,610,280. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

