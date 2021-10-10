$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $121.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.58 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.