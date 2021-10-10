$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $121.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.58 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

