$125.77 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report sales of $125.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $590.64 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

