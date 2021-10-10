$128.23 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $128.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

