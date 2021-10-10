$130.36 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $130.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $527.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.44 million to $515.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

