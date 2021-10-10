145,790 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Rudius Management LP

Rudius Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,472,000. Verisk Analytics comprises 11.7% of Rudius Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rudius Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

