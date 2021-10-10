$154.47 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post sales of $154.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $160.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $647.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $663.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $627.40 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

