173,000 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.83% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HyreCar stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

