18,296 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Loews by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Loews by 31.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

