$187.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report $187.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.60 million and the highest is $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.88 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

