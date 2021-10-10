$190.07 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post sales of $190.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $352.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,815.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $961.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NCLH stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

