$190.50 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $190.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $736.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.