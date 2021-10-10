1irstcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,349.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $52,349.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 268.6% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

