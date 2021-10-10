$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

SIRI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.