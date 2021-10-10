$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.55 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Olin stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Olin has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 3,006.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Olin by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 608.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 38.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

