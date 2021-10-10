20,695 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

