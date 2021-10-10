$227.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $227.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $899.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 549.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 462.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 131,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

