23,150 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

MYR Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

