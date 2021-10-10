24,000 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

