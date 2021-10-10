241,500 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Heartland Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.