25,591 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 158,205 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 26,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $109.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

