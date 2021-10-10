$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.09 million and the highest is $262.17 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $604,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

