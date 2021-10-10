2,776,959 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.37% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 120.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

