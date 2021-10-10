$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $30.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $31.30 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.05 million, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $25.00 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

