302,042 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 302,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.55% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $13.64 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

