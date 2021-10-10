30,404 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,404 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $307.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

