$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.04 million to $33.80 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $131.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.19. GAN has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

