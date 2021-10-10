$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.68 million and the highest is $38.48 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $154.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $191.03 million, with estimates ranging from $151.63 million to $212.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.45 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $236.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.