$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $387.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.47 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,285. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

