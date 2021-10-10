3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $176.95. 2,469,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,808. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

