3M (NYSE:MMM) vs. Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 17.13% 44.72% 12.65% Nevro -16.68% -18.29% -9.28%

3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.18 billion 3.18 $5.38 billion $8.74 20.25 Nevro $362.05 million 11.06 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -46.48

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 3M and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 7 1 0 1.75 Nevro 0 7 7 0 2.50

3M presently has a consensus target price of $195.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $147.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply produc

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

