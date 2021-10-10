-$4.04 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings per share of ($4.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.04). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($3.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $164.05 on Friday. Novavax has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average of $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.62.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

