442,017 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.03% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEPW. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,774,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

