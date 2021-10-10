45,526 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,655.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

