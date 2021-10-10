48,523 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 141.8% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.