$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.40 million to $55.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $214.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

