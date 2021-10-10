$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $555.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.09 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.21 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.