56,557 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $34.74 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

