$59.15 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $244.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.45 million, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $243.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

