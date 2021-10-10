601,000 Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.20% of DHI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

