$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PROS by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

